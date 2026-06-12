When the Panthers Might Realistically Enter a Super Bowl Window

The NFL has often been referred to as a copycat league. If there is such a thing as a copycat division, these days that may be the NFC South.

A look back at the 2025 standings. The Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons all finished with 8-9 win-loss records, with the 6-11 New Orleans Saints bringing up the rear. Dave Canales’s club was awarded the division title based on the fact that they owned a combined 3-1 record vs. the Falcons (2-0) and Bucs (1-1). But speaking of copycat, all four clubs finished with 3-3 divisional records.

Is the Carolina Panthers’ Super Bowl window currently open?

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report looked at all 32 NFL franchises and gave his analysis on how long each team’s Super Bowl window is open. He stated that the Buccaneers’ timeline was one to three years.

More copycatting, or perhaps copy and paste. As for the Falcons, Saints, and the reigning NFC South champion Panthers, that Super window is “closed…for now.”

Gagnon had this analysis in regards to Canales’s team. “The rebuild continues for a team that is getting closer but still doesn't know for sure that Bryce Young is the answer.”

While the writer makes a valid point about the three-year signal-caller, who needs to be a far more consistent performer, that doesn’t mean that in a league in which we have seen amazing turnarounds on an almost seasonal basis, that the Panthers aren’t really that far away from Super Bowl contention.

The 2025 NFL season was highlighted by teams rebounding from losing seasons

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let’s just backtrack to the 2025 season in which the New England Patriots, 4-13 in 2024, finished 14-3 and faced the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. The Chicago Bears were a five-win team in ’24, and more than doubled that victory total this past season (11-6) in winning the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers were a beat-up team in 2024 and settled for last place in the division in the NFC West, only to rebound this past season with a 12-5 record. There’s also the 13-4 Jacksonville Jaguars, who won the AFC South after finishing 4-13 in 2024.

Improving Carolina Panthers made their mark in 2025

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carolina general manager Dan Morgan has slowly but surely built a solid team. The Panthers certainly have their flaws but appear to be headed in the right direction. While they certainly lacked consistency, the team showed its mettle. This past season, there was a surprise of the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9, an upset of the Rams in Charlotte in Week 13, and a close-but-no-cigar 34-31 setback to Sean McVay’s team in the wild card playoffs.

How ironic would it be if the Panthers, who finish 7-8-1 in 2014 and won the NFC South, charged back the following season with a 15-1 record and reached Super Bowl 50?

The bottom line is that in today’s NFL, there are a few more Super Bowl windows open than some would believe.