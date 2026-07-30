Why Carolina Panthers Simply Cannot Be Overlooked in 2026

The fate of the Carolina Panthers' future rests on the shoulders of quarterback Bryce Young.

As Young prepares for a crucial fourth season in the NFL, Carolina is hoping to see him take that next step and cement himself as the franchise quarterback for the long haul. Doing so would also likely send the Panthers to the playoffs for a second straight season.

There is hope Young can answer the bell in 2026 after he took a clear step forward in 2025, and that showing is the one reason Bleacher Report's Alex Kay believes the Panthers can't be overlooked.

"Bryce Young's development transformed Carolina from a basement-dwelling rebuilding program into legitimate NFC South contender. His ascension from potential bust to possible franchise signal-caller has shifted the league's hierarchy, making the Panthers a team to watch this season," Kay explained.

Young completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns to 11 picks, all of which were career-highs for him.

While he is no doubt moving in the right direction, Young still has a lot to clean up if he wants to seal the deal and earn the lucrative, long-term extension he's seeking.

But it isn't just about Young himself improving. The Panthers' signal-caller needs more help out of his pass-catchers, also.

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Carolina sported the 13th-highest percentage of receiver error causing incompletions last season.

Among the errors that qualify for that metric include drops and running wrong routes. The Panthers were tied for the 14th-most drops in the NFL, with Tetairoa McMillan being responsible for eight of them.

The concern is that the Panthers have much of the same group as 2025, with the exception of Chris Brazzell, who is now on the shelf for about eight weeks due to a torn LCL suffered in practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers just have to hope that McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette will all improve in 2025, and if they do and Young also gets better, Carolina can make some noise.