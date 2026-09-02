Why Every Drafted Rookie (& Some UDFAs) Made Panthers’ Final Roster

The Carolina Panthers have a pretty deep rookie class, which now includes some undrafted free agents, on the final 53-man roster. Chris Brazzell II is the only drafted rookie who missed out, and that's because he is injured. Here's why they each made the roster.

Monroe Freeling

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) on the way to the practice field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-round draft picks rarely ever miss the 53-man roster. When you combine that knowledge with the fact that he's already in a starting spot on the offensive line, it's clear why the Panthers kept Monroe Freeling on the roster.

Lee Hunter

It's pretty rare for second-rounders to miss out, too. And Lee Hunter has an automatic spot on the roster because of injuries and retirements up front on the defensive line. Hunter didn't have a standout preseason, but he didn't really need to.

Will Lee III

Will Lee III had a pretty up and down preseason, but it didn't matter. The Panthers needed some cornerback depth, and he is pretty clearly the best cornerback outside of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Sam Hecht

It's unclear if Sam Hecht will start this year, but there's certainly a chance. And because of that, he was an easy pick to make the roster. If not this year, he will be the starting center someday, so he's already a crucial player.

Zakee Wheatley

Like Hecht, it's unclear how much Zakee Wheatley will play this year and if he will start or not. But he flashed more than enough to make the roster and earn a spot in the safety rotation. Also like Hecht, there is a good chance he's a starter in the future.

Jackson Kuwatch

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (46) on the way to the practice field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventh-round picks are not surefire rosterees. They don't often make it, but Jackson Kuwatch's spot on the 53-man speaks to two things. One, they obviously believe in his upside, which is why they cut Trevin Wallace and kept Kuwatch. Two, linebacker depth is so far from a strength on this roster.

Haynes King

Haynes King parlayed one appearance into a spot on the roster. The reason is twofold. First, the Panthers do need a competent backup beyond 2026, since Kenny Pickett is on a one-year deal. Second, King can be used in gadget plays, as a QB sneak option, and more.

Aaron Hall

As mentioned, depth on the defensive line is not great, which is why Carolina traded for a defensive lineman yesterday. Aaron Hall was very good, and the depth issues meant there was a clear spot for him when there otherwise might not have been.

Albert Reese IV

According to Next Gen Stats, #Panthers UDFA OT Albert Reese has had 98 pass blocks in the preseason and allowed just 8 pressures (8.2%) and 0 sacks.



He's the one guy off the 53-man projection I really stewed over after deadline. He's gotten some cross-training at G. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 24, 2026

Albert Reese made the roster for two reasons. The Panthers needed backup linemen, especially at tackle, since Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu are both out for now. Reese was also pretty good this preseason; he was an excellent pass protector.