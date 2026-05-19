Why the Panthers Haven't Signed Darren Waller or Deebo Samuel
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The Carolina Panthers were exceptionally active in the first wave of free agency, signing John Metchie, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Kenny Pickett, and Rasheed Walker. They were one of the most aggressive teams.
The second wave of free agency begins after the draft, once teams know who they have and the compensatory pick situation goes away. Signing players after that point is a little safer and smarter.
There's still plenty of talent on the open market, and there are some really good players who would be huge upgrades for the Panthers, most notably Darren Waller and Deebo Samuel. Carolina hasn't signed them, though, despite ample opportunity. Why?
The Panthers aren't going to invest any more money this offseason
The Panthers greatly improved their depth and their overall talent level in free agency and the draft. That said, there's still plenty of areas they could upgrade with some of the remaining free agents.
The following players would be cheap at this point and would either start or be a key rotational player for the Panthers:
- WR Deebo Samuel
- TE Jonnu Smith
- TE Darren Waller
- OG Mekhi Becton
- LB Bobby Okereke
- LB Bobby Wagner
- S Harrison Smith
- IDL David Onyemata
- S Donovan Wilson
- CB Kenny Moore
- RB Najee Harris
The Panthers could most benefit from adding Samuel, Waller, or Jonnu Smith. They still have a gaping hole at tight end, and the WR department has only a couple of players who are definitely better than Samuel.
They haven't, though, and it doesn't look like they're going to sign any of the names mentioned, even with the recent injury to Tershawn Wharton. They could absolutely use help, but they're probably going to roll with who they have.
There are reasons for this. First, they're kind of out of money. They just restructured Jaycee Horn's contract to free up space for the rookie class and some UDFAs, but there's not a ton leftover to bring in free agents.
They could free up some space by cutting Tommy Tremble ($4M) or Pat Jones ($4.75M), but the Panthers probably would prefer to keep those players who know the systems they play in rather than sign someone who's getting a late start.
While those players would be upgrades in our eyes, all 32 NFL GMs don't necessarily see them as impactful signings. There's a reason all of these players have sat on the open market this long, and they probably know better than we do.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.