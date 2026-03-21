Panthers Linked to Former Dolphins Star As NFL Free Agency Winds Down

The Carolina Panthers have three tight ends who have not combined for over 2,000 career yards across eight seasons in the NFL. It's safe to say that the position remains a major, glaring hole in Carolina's offense.

The best solution to this problem is to draft Kenyon Sadiq. He's the clear TE1 in this draft and poised to be drafted right in the range the Panthers are picking. But after an electric combine, he might not be available.

So what to do? Well, there's another veteran tight end in free agency, and he'd be a pretty cheap addition. He'd also likely be an upgrade over Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans.

Panthers urged to sign Darren Waller in free agency

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) runs out for player introductions | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A few weeks ago, the Panthers were listed by NBC Sports analysts Kyle Dvorchak, Denny Carter, and Patrick Daugherty as a team that should be in the market for a tight end. Specifically, they were linked to Darren Waller.

Few teams know better that Waller has juice left in the tank. He absolutely torched Carolina's defense (while on a snap count) in a Panthers' comeback win. Had he not been limited for health reasons, the Panthers might've lost that one.

Spotrac projects his contract value to be about $3 million, and after sitting in free agency for so long, it might even be lower. It's the sort of deal the Panthers could afford, even after signing so many big contracts this offseason.

"Waller, 33, showed enough in 2025 to be considered a starting tight end in an offense without an established starter," the NBC analysts wrote.

They continued, "That could mean a team like the Panthers would be open to signing Waller to a short-term deal after Carolina toggled between tight end options in 2025. Waller would make for a needed big target for Bryce Young."

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) moves with the ball in the fourth quarter | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It remains fairly unlikely that the Panthers will make another signing. However, they've been linked to several moves, including a $15 million deal for Deebo Samuel. This $3 million deal for Waller is a lot easier to stomach.

It also might fill a bigger need. Wide receivers would be nice since the Panthers have just two good ones, but the Panthers really don't even have one good tight end. The offense doesn't usually run through tight ends, but having a reliable weapon there would be helpful.

Waller doesn't have a ton left in the tank, but he'd be a worthwhile one-year signing.