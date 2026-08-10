Why Panthers Legend Steve Smith Sr. Really Deserves HOF Berth in 2027

The headcount now reads 387. The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Drew Brees, running back Roger Craig, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and placekicker Adam Vinatieri to Canton, Ohio, this past weekend to receive their busts. It’s always a special time.

Looking ahead to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027

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Of course, there’s always time to look ahead. Last week, Grant Gordon of NFL.com made his selections for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027 in terms of modern-era selections. His five choices included a pair of first-time eligibles in tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Adrian Peterson.

Mentioned among the other modern-era candidates was a 16-year pro who last took the field in 2016 and has been eligible the past five years. And perhaps it’s time that wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., a finalist back in 2025, received his bust after an outstanding career.

A third-round pick from the University of Utah in 2001 by the Carolina Panthers, the 5’9. 195-pound performer was a Pro Bowler as well as a First Team All-Pro selection based on his special teams’ prowess. He returned 34 punts for 364 yards and one score, and totaled 1,431 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 56 kickoff returns. Meanwhile, he touched the football just 14 times (for 197 yards) in 15 games as a rookie, catching just 10 passes.

One-time Panthers’ WR Steve Smith enjoyed a stellar career

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Obviously, that would soon change. In a total of 16 NFL campaigns, 13 with the Panthers and the final three with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith finished his career with 1,031 receptions. It adds up 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

He’s Carolina’s all-time leader with 836 catches, 12,197 yards, and 67 TD grabs. He was named to a total of five Pro Bowls with the Panthers and also earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2025. His 75 total touchdowns with Carolina (67 receiving, 2 rushing, 6 returns) is yet another franchise record.

All told, Smith’s 1,031 career receptions ranks 14th in NFL annals, and only seven players have totaled more receiving yards. In 219 regular-season outings, he’s amassed 19,180 total combined yards and 89 touchdowns.

WR Steve Smith came up big in the playoffs as well

Jake Delhomme connects with Steve Smith for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play of the second OT to give the Panthers a 29-23 win over the Rams in the Divisional Round in St. Louis (2004) pic.twitter.com/pRH4Ek2lHI — Vintage NFL (@VintageFB) June 25, 2026

But wait, there’s more. Smith has appeared in a total of 11 postseason contests (9 with Carolina, 2 with Baltimore), including Super Bowl XXXVIII with the Panthers. That adds up to 1,160 total combined yards and 11 more trips to the end zone (9 receiving, 1 rushing, 1 punt return) for the explosive playmaker.

Who could forget his 69-yard catch and run for the game-winning touchdown in the Panthers’ 29-23 double overtime victory over the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2003 NFC Divisional Playoffs?

Yes, changes in the voting procedure have made it much more difficult to earn a spot in Canton. There have been a total of nine enshrinees the past two years. Still, Smith’s impressive career resume screams Pro Football Hall of Famer. Perhaps some of the voters will listen a little more carefully when it comes down to deciding the Class of 2027.