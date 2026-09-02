Why Panthers Made One of NFL's Most Stunning Roster Cuts

The trimming of NFL rosters leading up to the start of the regular season always features some unexpected twists and turns. These last few days around the league have obviously been no exception. Some of the moves made by the 32 franchises ranged from intriguing to head-scratching.

Panthers releasing LB Trevin Wallace was certainly a surprise

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime Bleacher Report NFL writer Moe Moton chose eight moves made by clubs he considered surprising and shocking. One happened to involve the reigning NFC South champions and their defensive unit.

“Trevin Wallace battled Claudin Cherelus,” explained Moton, “for the inside linebacker spot alongside free-agent acquisition Devin Lloyd, who’s coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the end, Carolina went in another direction and signed eighth-year pro Bobby Okereke.”

Originally a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, the former Stanford University defender played in a total of 31 games (including playoffs) during his first two seasons with the club. He started all 17 games in 2021, and 16-of-17 contests the following year. He finished with a team-high 130 defensive stops in ‘21, and second on the club with 149 tackles in 22. Okereke also amassed a combined four takeaways, two forced fumbles, and nine passes defensed in those 34 outings.

Veteran LB Bobby Okereke was a late addition in free agency

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2023, the productive linebacker inked a four-year, $40 million deal with the New York Giants. He led Big Blue in tackles in two of his three seasons—amassing 140-plus stops. He missed five games in 2024 and still finished third on the club with 93 tackles. He finished this past season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 55 linebacker. The Giants released him earlier this year, and he enters his eighth NFL season on a third different team.

In terms of Wallace (who was PFF’s 57th-ranked linebacker in 2025), staying healthy was an issue for the young linebacker. He played in a total of 25 games in two seasons, making 20 starts. “Moreover, the Panthers selected Wallace in the third round of the 2024 draft,” added Moton, “and he's only 23. At worst, the team could’ve retained him for depth, but Okereke’s signing likely came at his expense.” Meanwhile, the New York Jets have claimed Wallace off waivers.

Panthers have signed another experience linebacker to the practice squad

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One last twist. One of the Miami Dolphins’ surprising cuts this week was linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who has played for three different franchises since 2020. He wound up playing eight games with Miami in 2024, and was a 16-game starter for the ‘Fins this past season. He finished second on the team with 129 tackles. He also added a career-high five sacks, six quarterback hits, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and a pair of takeaways.

On Tuesday, the Panthers signed the former undrafted free agent from Texas A&M to the practice squad.

Intriguing indeed.