Why the Panthers Must Act on Rumored Interest in Brady Christensen

You can never have enough help along the offensive line in the NFL and the Carolina Panthers know this first hand.

During the 2025 campaign, the Panthers didn't have Robert Hunt for all but two regular season games because of injury, and Ikem Ekwonu's torn patellar tendon leaves his status for 2026 in question.

The Panthers would be wise to add more depth upfront and an old friend, Brady Christensen, is rumored to be a potential option.

FOX Sports Radio's Sheena Quick confirms a report from Panthers On Tap that Carolina has kept in touch with Christensen, which shows clear interest in the veteran offensive lineman.

"As first reported by [Panthers On Tap] and confirmed by league source, Panthers have kept in touch with offensive lineman Brady Christensen," Quick reported.

A former third-round pick of the Panthers in 2021, Christensen played in 59 games (34 starts) over five seasons with the team. Christensen appeared in eight games (four starts) in 2025 until suffering a ruptured Achilles in Week 8.

Why Panthers should re-sign Christensen

Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Panthers have a concern at guard with Hunt due to his injury history and will have new starters at both left tackle and center, so they would be wise to continue adding as many versatile depth options as possible.

Adding Christensen would check that box, as the BYU product has played at each position upfront during his career. He played every spot but center over his first three seasons and then saw snaps there in his fourth campaign.

While his injury issues the past few years are a concern, it's not like the Panthers would be signing him to start right away. Barring injury to or ineffectiveness from one of the projected starters, Christensen might not even see the field in 2026.

With this being such a crucial season for quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers in general, having a stable offensive line is very important.

Signing Christiensen will improve Carolina's chances of accomplishing that goal.