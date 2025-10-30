Carolina Panthers have 7 players sit out first practice for Week 9
Going into last week's big game against the Buffalo Bills we wrote that the Carolina Panthers were remarkably healthy for this time of the season. Naturally, that acted as a jinx - and in addition to a 31-point beatdown the Panthers suffered several major injuries, including a season-ending Achilles rupture for Brady Christensen.
Christensen wasn't the only offensive lineman who went down, either. While Bryce Young was a full participant, the rest of the first injury report of the week was pretty dire - especially for the offensive line. Here's a look.
Panthers Week 9 injury report
- RT Taylor Moton: DNP - Knee
- C Cade Mays: DNP - Ankle/knee
- OLB Princely Umanmielen: DNP - Ankle
- OL Brady Christensen: DNP - Achilles
- LB Trevin Wallace: DNP - Shoulder
- QB Andy Dalton: DNP - Thumb
- S NIck Scott: DNP - Groin
The Panthers also have five other players on the injury report as full participants, including Bryce Young, Jimmy Horn, Derrick Brown and guards Damien Lewis and Chandler Zavala.
Needless to say, the situation in the trenches could be really bad against Green Bay, which is pretty far from ideal with Bryce Young coming off an ankle injury and therefore likely to be less mobile than usual. Remember, the Panthers were already missing star right guard Robert Hunt - who's likely out for the rest of the season.
That means aside from left tackl Ickey Ekwonu every other spot up front is either starting a backup or won't have a regular at 100% this week.
The Panthers are probably anticipating that Umanmielen will not be able to go against the Packers. Yesterday they signed veteran outside linebacker Trevis Gipson off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.
