Why Panthers Won't Join Knicks In Ending Title Droughts in 2026

The New York Knicks have won the NBA title and, in doing so, ended a 53-year title drought. When things like this happen in sports, it becomes easy for other fan bases of other NBA teams, or other sports teams in general, to gain some optimism. It opens the door for fans to go, "Hey, the Knicks did it, who's to say we can't?"

This holds true for the NFL as well; there are plenty of teams that haven't won a Super Bowl in decades, and some franchises that have never won the Lombardi Trophy. That's where the Carolina Panthers are sitting, as they've never won a Super Bowl, and are wondering when that big break will happen.

NFL Analyst Gives Panthers Little Chance to End Title Drought

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with his quarterbacks Bryce Young and Will Grier during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo dropped his rankings of NFL teams that have the highest likelihood of ending their Super Bowl droughts. Out of the 17 teams ranked, the Panthers landed at 11th. DeArdo pointed out that the Panthers are certainly not viewed as contenders this year, but they have the benefit of playing in a weaker division, such as the NFC South.

The other piece of Carolina becoming a contender is, of course, the level of play from Bryce Young. DeArdo emphasizes how Bryce Young has to become a playmaker, someone who can flip the game on its head, rather than being a game manager.

DeArdo is likely saying this because the Panthers don't have the offensive structure around Bryce Young for him to just manage a game. Obviously, having Tetairoa McMillan helps, but the rest of the offense also has to also become more dynamic around Bryce Young, especially the backfield.

If Bryce Young doesn't show much improvement this season, it means that the Panthers should end up lower than 11th on a list like this going forward.

Carolina Is Ranked Correctly

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team manager Dan Morgan during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

11th on this list is perfect. The Panthers are right above teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns. All these teams have major question marks, and definitely more of them than Carolina does.

Ranked just above the Panthers is a division rival, the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons also have major question marks at QB, having Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. competing for the starting role throughout this offseason. Despite their QB battle, the rest of their offensive roster is far better than the Panthers'.

The Falcons have an argument to have the best Football player in the world, regardless of position, in running back Bijan Robinson, who is an elite pass-catching running back. Then they have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, who just signed a huge contract extension in Drake London.

With their skill-position group being better than Carolina's, it makes sense for them to be ranked just one spot ahead of the Panthers. Carolina should have a better defense this season, but that's still to be seen. If the Falcons were ranked three or four spots ahead of Carolina, that'd be egregious, but just one is fine.