Why Panthers WR Room Still Needs Some Work in 2026

Entering the 2026 NFL season, almost every team has one or multiple major question marks throughout their roster. For the Carolina Panthers, multiple units have talent but remain unproven compared to the league's best.

One of those units is the wide receiver room. QB Bryce Young's targets have all shown flashes of high-level ability, but, like Carolina as a whole, they haven't put together a full season of production, except for Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan enters year two after a stellar rookie season, in which he won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, after notching 1,014 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 2025.

Outside of McMillan, though, the rest of the room is still a work in progress, which holds them back from being considered an elite unit.

Panthers WR Room Ranks outside of the Top 20 in the NFL

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CBS Sports' Jared Dublin ranked every WR room in the league from 1 to 32. Slotting in at No. 21 were the Panthers. Dublin highlighted McMillan, rightfully mentioning his elite potential, but also questioned everything around McMillan, which is completely fair.

Jalen Coker is the clear No. 2 receiver for this Carolina team and was confirmed as such when he signed a 3-year, $35 million contract extension. Coker ended the 2025 season on a heater. His final five games of the regular season were at a 1,000+ yard receiving pace, and Coker scored three touchdowns in the process.

The contract was really earned in the postseason, when Coker went off for 9 catches, 134 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown that almost won the game for the Panthers.

Coker's potential with a fully healthy season are high, and could elevate this unit to be more talked about across the league, but the rest of the room hasn't shown anything.

Depth Concerns Hold Carolina's WR Room Back

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On a week-to-week basis, no one or their mother knows what they're going to get from the rest of Carolina's receiving corps.

Xavier Legette has been a complete disappointment thus far. The former 2024 first-round pick hasn't eclipsed 500 single-season receiving yards in his career yet. In 2025, Legette even regressed in his receiving total from his rookie season, posting just 363 yards.

Legette is the clear No. 3 in the room, but, with his lack of production, thats not really saying much. Outside of Legette, everyone else is just a huge question mark. John Metchie III looked good in preseason, leading the team in receiving yards against the Jaguars.

Maybe the connection with Young from their days at Alabama will click once again to add another element to this pass offense, but thats not guaranteed.

The rest of the receiving room after roster cuts is Jimmy Horn Jr, Brycen Tremayne, and the injured rookie, Chris Brazzell II.

Brazzell was trending towards playing a big role in this offense, on the outside as a downfield threat. That will have to wait till 2027, as he recovers from a torn LCL.

Horn and Tremayne are still raw in their skills, but will have chances to put together some good reps and see how many snaps they can earn.

Having elite talent like McMillan is a start, but the elite teams in the NFL have deep WR rooms, which Carolina can't say they have right now.