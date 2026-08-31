Panthers Are Perfect Fit For 3 Bargain Free Agents After Cutdown Day

One of the position groups the Carolina Panthers should still be exploring additions for following cutdown day is wide receiver.

Carolina is set atop the depth chart with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but things aren't great behind those two.

Xavier Legette is slated to be the No. 3 receiver, but he instills zero confidence following two lackluster seasons to begin his career. Filling out the depth chart are Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie, all of whom are total wild cards.

The Panthers were hoping to get something out of rookie Chris Brazzell, but his season-ending injury put an end to that.

Panthers named possible landing spot for 3 WRs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knowing the Panthers' issues at wide receiver, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Panthers as a potential landing spot for three veteran wideouts who he considers bargains in free agency.

The list includes former Dallas Cowboys wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman and former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Noah Brown.

Here's how we view each wideout as it relates to whether or not the Panthers should even consider them.

No to MVS

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was once a legitimate deep threat in the NFL and had some strong seasons during his career with Kansas City and Green Bay.

However, it has been a few years since we've seen that same guy, and chances are we will never see that guy again as the veteran prepares to turn 32 in October.

In 2025, MVS failed to make a dent on two teams that had a dire need at wide receiver, the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers, and he showed next to nothing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason before getting the boot on Sunday.

Of the three options listed in the B/R article, he is the least attractive for Carolina.

Maybe to Noah Brown

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) walks off the field after an injury during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Brown has been an underdog since he came into the league as a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017. He was quiet in his first three seasons in the NFL, but Brown began making an impact in 2022 and has two seasons with over 500 yards.

The problem with Brown is he has had issues staying healthy in recent years. On the plus side, Brown is capable of being a reliable depth option and he has some experience on special teams, too.

We would put Brown as No. 2 in the pecking order of the three wideouts here.

Yes to Cedric Tillman

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to upside, Cedric Tillman has the most of this group. The 26-year-old's career has been a disappointment overall, but there is no denying his talent.

We saw that first hand in 2024, when Tillman went on a three-week heater that saw him record 21 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns from Weeks 7-9.

We've seen flashes since his 2024 run, but Tillman has been held back by injury and poor quarterback play during his stint with the Browns, which ended last week when the team cut him.

Tillman doesn't offer special teams value, which could be an issue for his hopes of landing with a new team, but he is an ideal fit as a big-bodied outside wide receiver who can make contested catches and big plays down the field.

Maybe Tillman pans out, maybe he doesn't, but we firmly believe he can at least give Legette a run for his money for the No. 3 wide receiver job in Carolina.