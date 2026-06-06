Why the Carolina Panthers May Not Be Close to First Super Bowl Title Yet

It’s a number that has been stuck on a dozen since Doug Pederson’s Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the then-reigning NFL champion New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis. It was a game in which Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes and caught one as well, Patriots’ legend Tom Brady finished with 505 yards through the air and lost, and the clubs combined for 1,151 yards of total offense.

Panthers remain one of 12 teams not to win a Super Bowl title

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The pertinent fact here is that the Eagles became the 20th NFL franchise to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. That means there are still 12 clubs looking for their first Super Bowl victory: The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Tennessee Titans.

Now it’s also worth noting that the only team on that list that had an opportunity to claim its first win on Super Sunday the past eight seasons are Zac Taylor’s Bengals. Joe Burrow and company fell short vs. the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Panthers closer to bottom of list of teams looking for first Super Bowl win

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Noted NFL writer Eric Edholm of NFL.com once again ranked the 12 teams that are looking for their first Lombardi Trophy. He ranks the Bills with the best chance, and the Cardinals with the worst. As for the defending NFC South champion Panthers, they sit inside at the No. 7 spot.

“How close are the Panthers to competing for a title?” asked Edholm. “That depends on how much you buy into last year’s progress. On the one hand, they finished 8-9 and were outscored by 69 points on the season. But on the other hand, Carolina rebounded from a 1-3 start, beat the Rams at home in late November, won the division and nearly knocked off the Rams again in the playoffs…”

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Edholm points out that the team added key defensive players in free agency in 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who played for both the Dolphins this past season. The team did make strides on defense this past season after a rough 2024. However, he feels that the Panthers’ Super Bowl chances rest on their young signal-caller.

Carolina’s Super Bowl title hopes rest primarily on QB Bryce Young

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“The Panthers’ ability to vie for a Super Bowl in the coming years,” explained Edholm. “rests more on Bryce Young than anyone else. The former No. 1 overall pick has had some brilliant moments, but also some maddeningly cold stretches; it’s been far too inconsistent, even week to week. If Young can thrive with some intriguing weapons and a refurbished offensive line, then Carolina’s path to a title is far clearer.”

For what it’s worth, Edholm’s 2025 analysis of the 12 teams looking for their first win on Super Sunday had Dave Canales’s team ranked No. 10, just ahead of the Browns (12th) and Titans (11th). At least that’s an acknowledged sign of progress.