Panthers Could Snag Future HOFer Bobby Wagner After Failing To Address LB in Draft

Even though the Panthers draft class seems like a great class, Carolina still has holes to fill, and one of them is another inside linebacker next to one of the Panthers biggest additions this offseason, Devin Lloyd.

As of right now, Trevin Wallace would be the other inside linebacker next to Devin Lloyd. Wallace is entering his third year and hasn’t put together a real starter-level season yet. The Panthers have spent and drafted like they’re in win-now mode, and there’s one veteran linebacker that’s still available who’d make a perfect addition next to Devin Lloyd.

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles dropped his “biggest position to improve post-NFL Draft” article on Wednesday and provided a free agent who can fill that need for each team. Pereles, like most, sees inside linebacker as a hole for Carolina, and named veteran LB Bobby Wagner as the perfect signing that Carolina could make to fill that hole.

Where Wagner Could Help Carolina the Most

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner is certainly in the twilight of his career; he’s not covering the field like he used to in pass coverage. Pereles highlights how Wagner would especially help in the run game, and he’s right. Wagner is still a physical tackler who doesn’t miss them often, which is much needed for Carolina since the run defense was bottom 10 in the league last year.

Wagner would also complement Devin Lloyd well. Lloyd showed how elite he could be in pass coverage last season, tying for the second-most interceptions in the NFL with five. Having the other ILB be a reliable run stopper would give the Panthers a more complete skill set on the second level.

Wagner recorded 79 solo tackles in 2025, which is tied for fifth in the NFL, along with 4.5 sacks and 2 interceptions, showing that while it's not prime Seattle Bobby Wagner, there's still some production left in the tank.

Beyond the numbers, Wagner provides leadership, as he enters his 15th season in the NFL. Wagner has experience playing at the highest level, playing on elite teams; his habits can rub off on this Panthers team and create an even stronger winning culture.

What a Bobby Wagner Contract Would Look Like

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after winning an NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bobby Wagner is most likely looking for a one-year deal, in which he can come in and contribute to winning. Wagner, at this stage of his career, would probably be looking at a $5-8 million deal.

The Panthers really dialed in on defense in free agency, there's no reason to stop after the draft, there really isn't a negative to bringing in an experienced veteran and great locker room presence like Bobby Wagner.