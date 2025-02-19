Panthers add one-time national champion and Butkus Award winner in latest mock
There’s just over nine weeks remaining before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off at Lambeau Field. For now, the first overall selection belongs to the Tennessee Titans. Seven selections later, the Carolina Panthers will be on the clock.
In his first mock draft of 2025, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah looked to give Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young another weapon. He had general manager Dan Morgan grabbing University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. In his latest mock, the former NFL scout decided to fill a much bigger need, the choice is University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
“The Panthers have needs all over the defensive side of the ball,” explained Jeremiah, “and could be an obvious trade-down candidate if someone wants to make a move up the board. If they stay put, Walker would be a versatile playmaker for them. He offers enormous upside as a pass rusher.”
In 2024, the Butkus Award winner put up career numbers with the Bulldogs. He finished with 60 total tackles, 6.5 sacks. He added a pair of fumble recoveries and knocked down two passes.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein appears high on the talented prospect as well.
“Some see Walker as a “tweener” while others view him as a “hybrid.” Either way, Walker can go. His career snap count is split between edge and linebacker, and his leadership is famous in the Georgia building. He’s still working to fine-tune his instincts and efficiency as an off-ball linebacker but has the take-on and closing burst to become a productive pro at that spot. He’s tough but small as an early-down edge rusher, but his athletic talent and suddenness to attack both edges makes him a menace for tackles.
“The most valuable usage for Walker is likely to come as an early down linebacker who can rush off the edge or match up across the line as a blitzer on passing downs.”
Carolina’s defense was abysmal in 2024 in all aspects. When it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks, the team tied for the third-fewest sacks (32) in the league. The prior season, the Panthers managed an NFL-low 27 QB traps. That’s a combined 59 sacks in 32 games. This past season, the Denver Broncos led the NFL with 63 sacks.
Walker would be a breath of fresh air for a unit in dire need of…well, everything.
