NFL analyst has free-agent solution for Panthers’ horrid run defense
Yes, it’s the era of the 17-game season, so both the offensive and defensive numbers in the National Football League have to be put in perspective.
Here’s the bottom line. The 2024 Carolina Panthers surrendered 6,877 total yards, the second-highest single-season total in league history behind only the 2012 Saints (7,042), who played 16 games that year. Dave Canales’s squad gave up 3,057 yards on the ground, the third-highest total in league annals. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit limited one of its 17 opponents to under 100 yards rushing. Panthers’ defenders gave up 200-plus yards on the ground in each of the team’s last six contests.
Canales’s team won four of its final nine games, and quarterback Bryce Young played good football after returning to the starting lineup in Week 8. That’s all well and good if he picks up where he left off in 2024. Unfortunately, the Panthers’ defense certainly can’t afford to do the same.
As for the rushing defense, writer Joseph Person of The Athletic had some thoughts on Evero’s defense, and a suggestion was well.
“After becoming the fourth team in NFL history (and first since 1980) to allow 3,000 rushing yards, the priority has to be fixing a porous run defense. The return of Pro Bowler Derrick Brown, who missed the final 16 games following knee surgery, will help. But the Panthers need an upgrade at nose tackle, where Shy Tuttle hasn’t been stout enough.
“One name to watch: Broncos free agent D.J. Jones, who had the fourth-best run stop rate among DL (per Pro Football Focus) and has ties to Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The safety room needs to be overhauled with guys who can tackle and make plays on the ball.”
The latter part of that evaluation is certainly worth noting. While veteran Xavier Woods led the team in tackles (119) and interceptions (3), he was Pro Football Focus’ No. 77 safety with a 57.0 grade. One year earlier, he ranked 12th on PFF’s list at the position (80.3). He is slated to become a free agent next month.
Meanwhile, Jones has spent the last three seasons in Denver. In 2022, Evero was his defensive coordinator.
It’s safe to say that a major defensive overhaul may be in order in Charlotte.
