Panthers' awesome offensive line continuity something Robert Hunt has not seen before

Dave Canales’s NFL head coaching debut resulted in a 5-12 finish by the Carolina Panthers this past season. The club improved its win total in 2023 by three games. There was another aspect of the team that wound up making big strides in 2024.
The Panthers’ offensive line graded out as the league’s No. 8 unit by Pro Football Focus in 2024. This was one year after PFF had Carolina as the league’s 29th-ranked offensive line. Led by tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu and Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt, the team made significant improvement—most notably in pass protection.
Earlier this week, Canales pointed out one very key fact about the offensive line that could pay off in a big way in 2025. “In 15 years,” said the Panthers’ sideline leader, “I don’t think I’ve ever been involved where we brought every single person back from an offensive line. And we’re talking about not just the starters, but the guys that are behind them.
“And even the depth,” added Canales, “practice squad players, these are all guys that have physical attributes that we’re excited about. And now they’ve got more understanding of what we’re doing.”
General manager Dan Morgan did a great job ensuring that continuity. “Corbett, and utility-knife lineman Brady Christensen,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “were set to become free agents after the ’24 season, while center Cade Mays was a restricted free agent. The Panthers re-signed all three to one-year deals.”
The combination of an improving Bryce Young, a bolstered running back and wide receiving corps, and a reliable offensive front could add up to big things for Canales’s club.
“I’ve never been part of a room that has retained everybody,” said Hunt. “Everybody came back. That’s the first time I’ve seen that in my career,” said Hunt, who is beginning his sixth season. “It’s awesome, man. It speaks for us, the guys in the room. That means they believe in us. We work hard. We trust each other.”
