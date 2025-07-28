All Panthers

Robert Hunt sees Panthers as having the right pieces to finally end playoff drought

It’s been far too long since the Panthers appeared in a postseason game. The club’s Pro Bowl right guard appears optimistic that things may be about to change.

Russell Baxter

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s an NFL franchise that appears to be headed upwards. Good thing, because the Carolina Panthers have not reached the playoffs since 2017, and haven’t won a postseason since the NFC Championship Game 10 years ago.

“I remember ’15 when Cam Newton was here” said Panthers’ right guard Robert Hunt (via Joseph Person of The Athletic). “That’s kind of what everybody remembered. Until that changes that’s probably what you’re gonna get and that’s fair. If I sucked or if I did something terrible, I would expect people to not root for me or vote for me or have my back. But what I can say and what I feel is I’m excited to see if we can surprise a lot of people.”

An appearance in the 2025 playoffs would be a bit of surprise for a team that has posted seven straight losing seasons. After a 1-7 start in ’24, Dave Canales's sqaud won four of its final nine games, and pushed both the Chiefs (30-27) and Eagles (22-16) in losing efforts in Weeks 12 and 14, respectively.

Robert Hunt feels Panthers are headed in right direction

“Hunt is not suggesting these Panthers,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “should be considered favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX…But he notes the three-win improvement the team made in his first season in Charlotte, looks around at the familiar faces in the offensive line room—and the new ones staring at him from the defensive line—and sees signs of progress. For a franchise that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since 2017, that will have to do.”

Robert Hun
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) looks on before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I like what I see,” stated the five-year performer and 2024 Pro Bowler. “Obviously, we’ve gotta play some football here these next couple weeks and we’ll see how that feels and looks. Then we’ll play other teams and see how that feels and looks. But I think we’re built the right way. I think we’re physical. We’re big. We’re nasty. We’ve got new skills (players). We’ve got skills on defense, new D-line (guys).”

Plenty of new faces on Panthers’ defensive line

Tershawn Wharton
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (92) talks to the media after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Those additions on the defensive front include Super Bowl champions such as Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III from the Chiefs and Rams, respectively. General manager Dan Morgan also used a fifth-round pick on massive University of Kentucky defensive tackle Cam Jackson. This was a Panthers’ team that allowed an incredulous 179.8 yards per game on the ground in 2024. Still, optimism reigns supreme when it comes to Carolina's right guard.

Hunt was part of two playoff teams with the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, which ended up in losses to the Bills and Chiefs, respectively. Meanwhile, Wharton and Brown have Super Bowl rings from their previous employer. That playoff experience can’t be understated, especially for a franchise starving for a return to the postseason.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers make moves at corner, edge, analytics department

South Carolina rookie named UDFA with best chance to make roster

Adam Thielen rebuffed after volunteering for extra special teams work

Underrated Panthers assistant named potential future NFL head coach

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.