Panthers-Bills trade proposal sends Buffalo's $12 million defender to Carolina
One of the points of emphasis for the Carolina Panthers this offseason was improving a defense that was among the NFL's worst last year.
So far, the Panthers have done a good job in making strides toward that goal, but the job certainly isn't finished. Carolina definitely needs more horses if it's going to compete in the competitive NFC South.
Edge rusher is one position the Panthers could still add to. The team's incumbents at the position, D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney, combined for just 9.5 sacks last season, and free-agent additions Tershawn Wharton and Patrick Jones are coming off season in which they had career-best sack production, which means they aren't guaranteed to do it again.
With that being the edge rusher situation in Carolina, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Panthers should inquire about a trade for Buffalo Bills EDGE, A.J. Epenesa.
"Things are coming together for the Carolina Panthers, even though the team is nowhere near a postseason contention," Palacios wrote. "Last season, they spent the majority of the offseason rebuilding an offense for quarterback Bryce Young, drafting Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. The plan now for the team is to continue to bolster their defensive unit, which they’ve already been doing this offseason, signing Tershawn Wharton to finally give some insurance for Derrick Brown.
"With Brown returning, the Panthers could use another capable defender to build on what they’ve been bringing together in free agency," Palacios added. "Carolina made a few upgrades in their secondary unit and in the middle but have yet to address the edge rush. Jadeveon Clowney is entering the final year of his contract, so Epenesa filling in that spot as a defensive end could be efficient. Epenesa could finally bring Carolina back to life and give Young a potential run to possibly lead this team to a wild card."
Epenesa has been a consistent producer for the Bills over the past three seasons, with the former second-round pick tallying six or more sacks in each campaign.
Trade speculation has swirled around the 26-year-old in the wake of the Bills signing Joey Bosa in free agency, which some believe makes Epenesa expendable to the Bills. However, we find it hard to believe that the Bills, who are once again vying for a Super Bowl in 2025, would be willing to part ways with one of their best edge rushers, especially knowing Bosa's injury history.
If the Bills do decide to part ways with him, adding Epenesa would be a worthy venture for the Panthers to explore. His six sacks last season would have been tops on the team, and he's young enough (27 in September) that he could provide a long-term solution at the position, assuming Epenesa is able to earn an extension.
We're very skeptical the Bills will trade Epenesa, but if so, the Panthers should make a call.
