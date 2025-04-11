NFL free agency: Another Panthers bust at WR joins the Eagles
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was the 59th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Carolina Panthers. During his final two seasons with the LSU Tigers, the talented performer snared a combined 94 passes for 1,402 yards and an impressive 23 touchdowns in only 19 contests. In his final collegiate season, he totaled 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 scores in only seven games.
Unfortunately, Marshall never came anywhere close to that production with the Panthers. He played with the team for three seasons (36 games), and totaled only 64 grabs for 767 yards and one touchdown. Last August, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan explained why the franchise cut ties with the former LSU standout after only three years.
“I had a few teams call me and ask me about Terrace and obviously, I think the world of Terrace. Not only a great person, but he had a great camp. He did everything that we asked out there. I think those types of cuts, they’re always tough, they’re always challenging. It was right there at the end where we were kind of deciding if we were going to keep him or not.
“Special teams really comes into play, and Terrace hasn’t really been a special teams ace for us and that played a big role in our decision to ultimately release him. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he’s going to do great and I wish him success where he’s at.”
Marshall soon latched on with the 49ers’ practice squad but never played for San Francisco. In November, he joined the practice squad of the Raiders. He wound up playing in seven games for Las Vegas, but caught only three passes for 41 yards.
On Friday, the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles inked him to a one-year deal (via Spotrac). The Birds have a pretty talented wide receiver room. In four NFL seasons, Marshall has been targeted 116 times and totaled only 67 catches, a not-so-scintillating 57.8 reception percentage. There’s a lot of work to be done here by the young performer.
