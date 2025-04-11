ESPN analyst names ideal picks for Carolina Panthers in 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL draft is now just around the corner - and in two weeks from today teams will be preparing for Day 2, where the real meat of this draft class can be found. As for the Carolina Panthers, everything we know points to them continuing the work they began in free agency by going with a defense-heavy draft class, especially with their eighth overall pick.
The latest draft buzz from ESPN includes a theoretical seven-round mock draft for the Panthers run by NFL draft analyst Justin Reid. Here's who he says is the ideal pick for Carolina at each spot, beginning with the obligatory Jalon Walker projection.
- Pick 8: Georgia OLB Jalon Walker
- Pick 57: Ole Miss WR Tre Harris
- Pick 74: LSU OLB Bradyn Swinson
- Pick 111: Cal CB Nohl Williams
- Pick 114: Virginia S Jonas Sanker
- Pick 140: Rutgers RB Kyle Monganai
- Pick 146: Florida LB Shemar James
- Pick 163: Wisconsin OT Jack Nelson
- Pick 230: Alabama DT Tim Smith
We would prefer to see the Panthers targeting an interior defensive lineman much earlier than the seventh round. Our biggest objection is a lack of a pick at tight end, where this is a deep draft class and the Panthers have a pretty strong need there.
Otherwise, we really don't have any objections to this group. Drafting two edge prospects may seem like overkill but keep in mind that both Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum are only under contract for one more year. Reid also hits the need at wide receiver early and running back late, as the Panthers should.
