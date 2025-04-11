Abdul Carter somehow falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
Late last season, Abdul Carter and the Carolina Panthers seemed like a surefire connection in the draft. Carter hadn't yet skyrocketed up the draft boards with his late-season performance, and the Panthers were still within the top five of the draft.
However, as Carter's stock rose and the Panthers' pick fell to eighth overall, the idea that a generational pass rusher like Carter would be a Panther fell by the wayside. However, in the latest mock draft from Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman, that idea is thriving.
This would be a miraculous turn of events, but the draft order leading to Carolina's pick was:
- QB Shedeur Sanders (TEN)
- QB Cam Ward (CLE)
- OT Will Campbell (NYG)
- CB/WR Travis Hunter (NE)
- CB Will Johnson (JAX)
- WR Tetairoa McMillan (LV)
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (NYJ)
That left Carter to the Panthers, and Trachtman said, "There's been a void on the Panthers defense since trading Brian Burns in the offseason. The highly productive Carter recorded 11 sacks and 22 tackles for loss heading into the CFP quarterfinals, and would be an excellent addition for the Panthers edge rush."
Carter is considered by some to be the best overall prospect in the draft, though many draft analysts concede that Cam Ward being a QB gives him more value and that Travis Hunter's two-way play might bump him up over Carter.
That said, Carter rarely falls outside the top five in mock drafts. If he does on draft night, it would be totally fair to think the Panthers will jump for joy if they can call his name. It's unlikely, but this would arguably be the ideal scenario rather than Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to trade for $21 million edge rusher using No. 8 pick
Trade proposal adds three-time 1,000 yard wide receiver for Bryce Young
Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'