Panthers coach Dave Canales comments on 'underdeveloped' NFL draft prospects
In the run-up to the NFL draft every year we are subjected to some atrocious takes about college prospects - especially now that we're in the NIL era and amateur athletes are allowed to make at least some money as they make their college programs rich. Usually it will sound something like an old man yelling at a cloud, complaining about entitled kids not loving football enough or not deserving to get paid for the work that they do.
There are exceptions, though - and a recent take from Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales hits the mark. In at least one department, young athletes are being underserved preparing for the next level of the game as they switch from one program to another.
Here's what Canales told the Athletic about how some players are winding up underdeveloped thanks to all the chaos of the transfer portal.
"We're getting underdeveloped players, at times, because of their transfers... physically underveloped as well. They are with this strength coach and now they they're not even with a team for the spring. Now, they are with that strength coach for the fall. You can't really get that much stronger during the season when you're playing and recovering. So players are missing out on critical development periods..."
It's a good point by Canales and a legitimate challenge for NFL front offices, who already have to overcome the dramatic gap between the style of play at the college level compared to the pro level, which is almost like playing a different sport thanks to the rule differences and prevalance of RPOs.
Change is the only constant in the universe, though - and smart athletes and smart NFL programs will find a way to make it work.
The Panthers don't exactly NEED to hit a home run in this draft class, but based on the poor early returns from last year's crop of rookies they at least need a ground-rule double if they're going to make any real progress catching up with the Buccaneers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to trade for $21 million edge rusher using No. 8 pick
Trade proposal adds three-time 1,000 yard wide receiver for Bryce Young
Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'