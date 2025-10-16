NFL insider says Bryce Young changing perceptions behind the scenes for Panthers
When last season ended, Bryce Young looked to be on a trajectory to become a star quarterback in the NFL - and well worth a franchise-QB label for the Carolina Panthers.
That picture got muddied early on this season as Young struggled out of the gate, particularly with turnovers. However, Young has bounced back and shown a newfound ability to lead the Panthers from behind - nearly erasing a 24-point deficit in Week 2, and securing comeback wins in Weeks 5-6.
Now Young's penchant for coming through in the clutch is starting to change perceptions in the front office. According to B/R insiderJordan Schultz, there's now a sustained internal belief that he is a franchise quarterback.
Bryce Young becoming Panthers' QB1
This is a very positive development for the franchise - although there are still some who believe that Young would benefit from a change of scenery.
While there are still issues to be ironed out, Young's game has grown a great deal since the start of the 2024 season when he looked to be in far over his head as a starter at this level.
Young has developed in several key areas, especially his deep passing and ability to make plays under pressure. He's also far more adept in the intangibles department, where Young has become a more level-headed competitor who's capable of carrying the Panthers when needed.
However, before Young can truly be established as a long-term QB1 for this franchise one big challenge remains to be conquered: Young has to show that he can win on the road.
Heading into the Panthers' Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets, Young's career record away from Bank of America Stadium is a dismal 1-17.
It is fair to point out that Carolina's road woes aren't just about the quarterback position, and the rest of the team has to step up and help improve that percentage. That being said, Young is the biggest factor and if he can't raise his game playing in front of a hostile crowd it's going to be very difficult to justify giving him the long-term contract he's looking for.
Before the Panthers make an investment that might be in the $50 million a year range, Young has to prove that he can win on the road - beginning with Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.
