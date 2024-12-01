Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Predictions, latest odds, injuries, what to watch for in Week 13 game
The Carolina Panthers have another home game today, this time they'll be hosting the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While a win is always a long shot for the Carolina teams of recent years, there's good reason to believe that this game could be different. Here's everything you need to know about today's NFC South matchup, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Bucs Week 13 odds
According to the latest figures at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are six-point underdogs for today's game. That's roughly the same line as when the odds opened this week with Tampa at +6.5. While it's a somewhat-insulting line for a home team that almost upset the reigning Super Bowl champions last week, it's probably appropriate given that Tampa has won seven of the last eight matchups against Carolina.
Panthers injuries
While there are no critical injuries to report for major pieces this week, the Panthers will be missing a couple of young playmakers on offense. Rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker has been ruled out for the second straight week with a quad injury, while rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is out with the neck injury he suffered last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jadeveon Clowney is listed as questionable and may be replaced in the lineup by Amare Barno, who was just activated off PUP.
Bucs injuries
Tampa is still without star wide receiver Chris Godwin, who's done for the season. However, they did get Mike Evans back in the lineup last week against the Giants. The biggest name on their injury report this week is strong safety Jordan Whitehead, who's been rule out with a pectoral issue. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is listed as questionable with a knee/foot issue, as is former Carolina nickel corner Troy Hill, who has an ankle/foot injury.
What to watch for
The Panthers haven't been in many of these in recent years but there's a decent chance we'll get to see a shootout today. Baker Mayfield is having another strong season for Tampa, totaling 24 touchdown passes to go with nine interceptions and a 59.1 QBR that ranks 16th in the league. He'll be going up against a Carolina defense that ranks dead last in points allowed per game this season.
Meanwhile, Bryce Young is starting to find his footing as an NFL quarterback for the first time. His performance last week against a very tough Chiefs defense was the best evidence yet that he could be something special at this level. Young has only played tough defenses since returning to the lineup in Week 8, so he has a chance to break out here against a Bucs D that ranks 24th in scoring and 29th in passing yards allowed.
Panthers-Bucs prediction
Our staff is split on this week's game, but we're feeling the Panthers' improvement and home-field advantage could be just enough to put them over the top against a superior Tampa team. The Bucs' pass rush isn't what it used to be when they won the Super Bowl a few years ago and in any case Carolina's offensive line has done a great job of keeping their quarterbacks clean this year. Mayfield is a capable quarterback but if Wirfs is inactive it could open the door to a lot of pressures on his backsde. If that happens an upset is a distinct possibility. Panthers 31, Bucs 30.
