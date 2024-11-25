All Panthers

Panthers get more disrespectful odds for Week 13 matchup against Buccaneers

Examining odds for the next game on Carolina's 2024 regular season schedule: a home game vs. Tampa.

Tim Weaver

AMPA, FL - DECEMBER 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball during the NFL Football match between the Tampa Bay Bucs and Carolina Panthers on December 3rd, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa FL.
The Carolina Panthers can't seem to get any respect from the oddsmakers this season. For yesterday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs they were given an outlandishly lopsided line of being 11-point underdogs. Carolina proved that line wrong convincingly yesterday, losing by a field goal as time expired against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Despite that impressive showing - and a breakout game from quarterback Bryce Young - the Panthers have once again been given an utterly disrespectful line for this coming week's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to the opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucs are six-point road favorites.

In the oddsmakers' defense, there's a reason why they're setting the lines and we're blogging about them. It's also probably worth pointing out that Tampa has won seven of the last eight matchups against Carolina in this NFC South rivalry.

That being said, the Panthers look an awful lot like a better team than the Bucs right now. While Carolina is seemingly improving each week, Tampa had lost four straight games until they played the New York Giants, and to be honest at this point you can make a case that doesn't even count given that the Giants are clearly tanking down the stretch - which is the only conceivable explanation for starting Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock at quarterback.

We feel another upset coming on...

