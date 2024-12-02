Panthers, Buccaneers get chippy in the tunnel at BofA Stadium after overtime finish
You could tell how much this one meant to them and how devastating the loss was for the Carolina Panthers just by looking at Chuba Hubbard's face as he sat on the bench following his lethal fumble in overtime that setup a game-winning field goal by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It's a brutal way to lose any game, especially to a division rival. After it was over, more than one player apparently wanted to settle the score in the tunnel heading to the locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium. For the Panthers, it was safety Sam Franklin Jr. who had to be escorted away from where the Bucs were heading into the bowels of the stadium.
For the Bucs, it was wide receiver Sterling Shepard who had to be pulled away from going towards the Panthers' side of the building.
Tampa was lucky to escape this one with a win, but they have now managed to win eight of the last nine matchups with Carolina. That's the kind of dynamic that can lead to particularly nasty fights as pride becomes a factor for the losing side. The next time these teams play in 28 days we might be in for a real slobber-knocker.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI
Carolina Panthers studs and duds from excruciating OT loss to Bucs
Bryce Young earns stellar Week 13 grade for clutch game vs. Tampa
Brutal overtime fumble prevents Panthers from getting divisional win
Gronk kept saying weird things about Bryce Young’s legs on Fox