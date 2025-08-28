Panthers DB expected to see field 'often' after standout preseason, PFF claims
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus did a little “stock up, stock down” when it came to some rookie performances during the preseason. He has obviously been impressed with one of general manager Dan Morgan’s four defensive selections in April’s NFL draft.
“Carolina ended last season with the league’s lowest-graded defense,” explained Wasserman, “and second-lowest-graded safety unit. Fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom could remedy both of those issues early in the season.”
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had a every positive evaluation pre-draft when it came to the 6’0”, 206-pound defender. “Ransom is an experienced starter and natural strong safety with adequate size, all-day toughness and a proactive approach at the position. He plays with decisive eyes and good instincts that place him where he needs to be. He flows hard and fast. He’s a physical striker in run support and as an intimidator over the middle…In total, he’s a disruptive, physical safety who can positively impact games and has future starting potential as a middle-rounder.”
Panthers' rookie S Lathan Ransom has been impressive this preseason
The 23-year-old performer appeared in all three of the Carolina Panthers' preseason games, and got a start vs. the Steelers. He finished the summer tied for the team lead (with Demani Richardson) with 10 tackles (9 solo), and added an interception.
“The former Ohio State Buckeye earned an 83.9 PFF overall grade this preseason,” added Wasserman, “and intercepted a pass in the team’s final game. He also led all FBS safeties with a 93.7 PFF run-defense grade last season, which should help improve the Panthers’ previously porous run defense. Even if he isn’t declared a Week 1 starter, Ransom is a versatile player who should see the field often.
Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit has to make amends for last season’s horrific showing, and Morgan added a nice blend of youth and experience in all aspects this offseason. Ransom figures to contributes in many ways, including aiding a defense that allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes in 2024. He could team with fellow newcomer Tre’von Moehrig to give Carolina a much-improved duo on the back end of the defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go