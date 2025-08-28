All Panthers

Panthers DB expected to see field 'often' after standout preseason, PFF claims

The Carolina Panthers’ defense is looking to bounce back in a big way this upcoming season. A rookie safety could wind up being a key contributor in 2025.

Russell Baxter

Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) sprints during a secondary drill during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus did a little “stock up, stock down” when it came to some rookie performances during the preseason. He has obviously been impressed with one of general manager Dan Morgan’s four defensive selections in April’s NFL draft.

“Carolina ended last season with the league’s lowest-graded defense,” explained Wasserman, “and second-lowest-graded safety unit. Fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom could remedy both of those issues early in the season.”

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had a every positive evaluation pre-draft when it came to the 6’0”, 206-pound defender. “Ransom is an experienced starter and natural strong safety with adequate size, all-day toughness and a proactive approach at the position. He plays with decisive eyes and good instincts that place him where he needs to be. He flows hard and fast. He’s a physical striker in run support and as an intimidator over the middle…In total, he’s a disruptive, physical safety who can positively impact games and has future starting potential as a middle-rounder.”

Panthers' rookie S Lathan Ransom has been impressive this preseason

The 23-year-old performer appeared in all three of the Carolina Panthers' preseason games, and got a start vs. the Steelers. He finished the summer tied for the team lead (with Demani Richardson) with 10 tackles (9 solo), and added an interception.

“The former Ohio State Buckeye earned an 83.9 PFF overall grade this preseason,” added Wasserman, “and intercepted a pass in the team’s final game. He also led all FBS safeties with a 93.7 PFF run-defense grade last season, which should help improve the Panthers’ previously porous run defense. Even if he isn’t declared a Week 1 starter, Ransom is a versatile player who should see the field often.

Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit has to make amends for last season’s horrific showing, and Morgan added a nice blend of youth and experience in all aspects this offseason. Ransom figures to contributes in many ways, including aiding a defense that allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes in 2024. He could team with fellow newcomer Tre’von Moehrig to give Carolina a much-improved duo on the back end of the defense.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.