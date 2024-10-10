Panthers defensive line coach details how team will try something different vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers will be at home this week hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the late afternoon window for some reason. Divisional matchups tend to be close and chippy even if the teams are far apart in the standings. However, the Falcons have a pretty far-superior roster this year and they are heavily favored to win and win by a lot this week.
One of the many areas where the Panthers may find themselves overmatched is at the line of scrimmage, especially when Atlanta has the ball. When healthy the Falcons are supposed to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but they're missing two interior starters right now, which might open an opportunity for Carolina to maybe not get dominated quite so badly in that part of the game.
It's a low bar, but that's all we have for a Panthers defense that's the worst scoring unit in the league by a big margin going into Week 6. At least they're willing to try something different this time. According to defensive line coach Todd Wash, the team will be experimenting with some different defensive fronts to try to help their chances.
Panthers to try DL adjustments
While it wouldn't hurt to try something different and it's a popular idea with fans, switching to a 4-3 defense by no means would solve even half of this unit's problems. No matter what alignment they pick, they'll still be missing Derrick Brown, who made that unit top-heavy before his season-ending injury. It also sounds like Jadeveon Clowney will be out this week, and he's not playing particularly well even when he's in the lineup, anyway.
Take those two away and the only healthy lineman on the team worth even a dash of salt is Shy Tuttle, who posted the team's highest defensive grade this past week. Tuttle is only one man, though and you can only coach the players you have.
