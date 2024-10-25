Panthers edge DJ Wonnum details ‘scary’ setbacks in recovery from quad surgery
Carolina's edge rotation is in bad shape, there's no point in denying that. Heading into Week 8 the Panthers have gotten worse results than just about any other team in the NFL this year at this position, with the possible exception of the Atlanta Falcons.
It didn't have to be this way. If the Panthers had managed to convince Brian Burns to stay at least they would have a strong starting combination with Burns and Jadeveon Clowney. However, Clowney hasn't lived up to expectations and the rest of the depth chart beneath him has become a veritable game of musical chairs as players sign, start, struggle and get cut all within a matter of days.
The latest victim of the trend is Marquis Haynes, the former fourth-round draft pick who just re-signed with the team a couple of weeks ago. He was released on Tuesday amid a flurry of roster moves. The Panthers would be in better shape if DJ Wonnum had been in the lineup all this time, but he's been out since the begingning of the season after suffering a series of medical setbacks after undergoing quad surgery. Wonnum filled beat reporters in on the details in the locker room yesterday.
DJ Wonnum on 'scary' medical setbacks
A forth-round draft pick by the MInnesota Vikings in 2020, Wonnum has appeared in 62 games, earning 31 starts and totaling 23 sacks and 49 quarterback hits. When he gets into the lineup it will be his first action for the Carolina Panthers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young comments on his mindset while benched by Panthers
Jadeveon Clowney offers advice for fellow #1 draft pick Bryce Young
Panthers predicted to sign Pro Bowl WR to Bucs at NFL trade deadline
Cam Newton took something special from Snoop Dogg on ‘First Take’