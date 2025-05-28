Panthers-Dolphins blockbuster trade proposal adds $72 million upgrade to Carolina's defense
The Carolina Panthers have invested a ton into the defense during the 2025 offseason, but that doesn't mean there aren't still holes.
One concern is the cornerback spot opposite Jaycee Horn, where the Panthers are slated to start veteran Michael Jackson, who is a solid backup but not an ideal starter.
Knowing that, Last Word on Sports' David Latham wants to see the Panthers pull off a blockbuster trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback, Jalen Ramsey.
"Nobody expects the Carolina Panthers to win the Super Bowl in 2025, but that shouldn’t stop them from pursuing a Jalen Ramsey trade," Latham wrote. "Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan fixed the offense last year, providing a stable offensive line and nurturing Bryce Young’s development. Now, they turned their attention to the defense, and Ramsey could form a strong secondary with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Assuming Young continues his development, this secondary could be enough to win a weak NFC South."
After news broke that Ramsey was on the trade block, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed that was indeed the case after having conversations with the seven-time Pro Bowler this offseason.
Ramsey, who will turn 31 in October and would provide an upgrade over Jackson, is still playing at a high level after he gave up a completion rate of 62% and a passer rating of 83.2 in 2024.
To compare, Jackson surrendered a completion rate of 66.7% and a passer rating of 106.5. Pushing him to a backup role behind Horn and Ramsey would obviously be a much more ideal situation.
Because of his massive $72 million deal that runs through 2028, Ramsey isn't likely to garner more than an early Day 3 pick in a trade.
While that kind of contract might be daunting with Ramsey already north of 30, he doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his deal beyond 2025, so there wouldn't be much risk for Carolina.
Furthermore, if Carolina finds itself in the midst of another bad season, the team could flip Ramsey at the deadline to get back what the team gave up for him.
