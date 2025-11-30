Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams reveal inactives for Week 13 game

The rest of their schedule is nothing to sneeze at, but the good news is that it won't get any harder for the Carolina Panthers than today's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Even though they're playing at home, the Panthers are considered 10-point underdogs against an LA team that's at the top of most league-wide power rankings.

To make things even more difficult, Carolina will have to go without star cornerback Jaycee Horn, who suffered a concussion in Monday night's loss to the Niners and is still in the protocol. Here are the full inactives lists for both teams for today's game.

Panthers Week 13 inactives

- CB Jaycee Horn

- C Cade Mays

- LB Christian Rozeboom

- LB Claudin Cherelus

- WR Hunter Renfrow

- DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

- DT Cam Jackson

With Horn on the sideline, head coach Dave Canales plans to utilize a two-man rotation at the left boundary spot, with undrafted rookie Corey Thornton splitting reps with veteran Akayleb Evans.

At center, Austin Corbett will once again take over for Cade Mays, while Krys Barnes and Trevin Wallace are going to be starting at inside linebacker. Newcomer Isaiah Simmons will provide extra depth with Rozeboom and Cherelus out, but will mostly see action on special teams.

The Panthers are also without guard Chandler Zavala, who was placed on injured reserve again yesterday - as well as safety Tre'von Moehrig - who's been suspended by the NFL for one game for punching Jauan Jennings in the groin.

Rams Week 13 inactives

- RB Jarquez Hunter

- CB Derion Kendrick

- G Beaux Limmer

- DE Desjuan Johnson

- QB Stetson Bennett (QB3)

On this side of the ledger, defensive tackle Poona Ford, safety Kamren Kinchens and OT David Quessenberry were all listed as questionable coming into this week but they're all in the lineup.

