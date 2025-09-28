Panthers-Giants blockbuster trade proposal would erase the Brian Burns mistake
Heading into their fourth game of the season, the Carolina Panthers once again have the weakest pass rush in the league. While some teams have as many as 12 sacks already, the Panthers have only posted one so far, to go together with an anemic eight pressures through three games.
Things didn't have to be this way. If not for a couple of unforced errors by their front office they could be starting Brian Burns and Jadeveon Clowney at their outside linebacker spots for today's game against the New England Patriots. Instead, with DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II ruled out they'll rely on rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
While both are promising, the Panthers know they need more firepower at this position - or else they wouldn't have discussed trading for Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons.
There may be another big name at this position available soon, though - and if Carolina could pull off a trade for him it would at least erase the ill-advised mistake that was trading star edge Brian Burns to the New York Giants. According to a trade proposal by Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut, they should call the Giants about Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Panthers-Giants trade proposal
"With Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence signed to long-term deals, there just isn’t a great fit for Kayvon Thibodeaux and certainly no clear path to him landing a big extension. So, the former first-round pick could be traded this season... The Carolina Panthers desperately need pass-rushing help, and Thibodeaux fits the bill."
That he does. So far this season Thibodeaux has 1.5 sacks, bringing his career total to 22.5 in 46 games. He's also totaled 51 quarterback hits, 78 pressures and 28 tackles for a loss.
That's far better production than anyone on the Panthers' roster has - and adding Thibodeaux to the mix would help unlock Carolina's other pass rushers.
To justify a big trade like this the Panthers would have to win some games over the next few weeks, which features four beatable opponents in a row. At 0-3 the Giants are already out of contention and even if rookie Jaxson Dart is brilliant right away they're not going to make the playoffs.
That should make the Giants sellers at the trade deadline. If the Panthers have a legitimate chance to make the postseason for the first time in eight years, they should definitely be aggressive at the deadline - and it's tough to come up with a better target than this.
