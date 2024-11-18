Panthers injuries: Jonathon Brooks, Ikem Ekwonu, Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen updates
The bye week has allowed the Carolina Panthers to get some much-needed rest and return to their 2024 regular season schedule a little bit healthier. While there won't be any official injury report this week until Wednesday, players reported for practice today and we got several updates courtesy of the beat reporters who were on-hand at the facility. Here's what we learned about left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, running backs Jonathon Brooks and Miles Sanders and wide receiver Adam Thielen.
First, the team's franchise left tackle should be back in the lineup this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ekwonu has sat out the last two games with an ankle injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos. However, Ekwonu was back at practice today. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters that with Ekwonu back at left tackle they'd have to decide whether to start Brady Christensen or Cade Mays at center. Both have performed well in backup duties so far this season after starter Austin Corbett went down for the year with a torn bicep.
The best news is that the Panthers will finally get to see rookie running back Jonathon Brooks in action this weekend. Brooks has been out the entire year after suffering a torn ACL last November with the Texas Longhorns, but Canales told the media Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday against Kansas City. Brooks should be second on the depth chart at running back behind breakout star Chuba Hubbard, who just signed a contract extension.
The news isn't so positive for veteran running back Miles Sanders, who suffered a leg injury in the Munich game against the New York Giants. Canales says that Sanders is considered week-to-week but he does not expect him to play against the Chiefs. At this point that might be addition by subtraction.
Last but not least, there's no guarantee but veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is also expected to return to the lineup. He has been on the injured reserve list since Week 3, when he suffered a significant hamstring injury while catching a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thielen should be at the top of the wide receiver room now that Diontae Johnson is out of the picture.
