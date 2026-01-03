NFC South title in play, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. Buccaneers

If the recent trend holds up, the Carolina Panthers will be NFC South champions for the first time since 2015 by early Saturday evening. Dave Canales’s improved but erratic team remains stuck in a pattern that has now seen them alternate wins and losses in their last 10 outings. The Panthers come off a humbling 27-10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but haven’t lost two games in a row since dropping their first two games of the season.

Dropping is what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing these days. Winners of the NFC South each of the past four seasons dating back to 2021, Raheem Morris’s club got off to a 6-2 start and was the only team in the division with a winning record after eight weeks of play. However, the club has dropped seven of its last eight contests and have fallen one game behind the Panthers in the NFC South standings.

If Carolina wins on Saturday, the division is theirs. If the Bucs snap their current four-game losing streak, the NFC South will be decided by the outcome of the Saints/Falcons clash on Sunday. An Atlanta win makes for an 8-9 three-way tie between the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons, and Canales’ club wins the NFC South based on a 3-1 combined record vs. Atlanta (2-0) and Tampa (1-1).

Panthers vs. Buccaneers History

Back in Week 16, the Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak in this rivalry via a 23-20 triumph over the Bucs at Charlotte. Now the current NFC South leaders look to sweep this divisional rivalry for the first time since 2017, which also happens to not only be the last time the Panthers won at Raymond James Stadium (the team won a road game over the Bucs in London in 2019) but also the last time Carolina made a playoff appearance.

Bucs’ Ground Game Made its Presence Felt in Week 16

A year ago, Canales’s team turned over the ball 22 times in 17 contests. This season, they have given up the ball 20 times in 16 games—with 15 of those miscues coming in the club’s eight losses. In fact, Carolina has turned over the ball at least once in seven of their eight setbacks. Ball security must be a big priority.

Ejiro Evero’s unit must be wary of the Buccaneers’ ground game despite the fact that it has not been as effective as it was in 2024, when it finished fourth in the league (149.2 average). The team is running for only 112.9 yards per game. In this year’s first meeting with the Panthers, the Bucs rushed for 169 yards.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on Panthers’ OLB Nic Scourton

Rookie outside linebacker Nic Scourton has made his presence felt on an improved Carolina defense. The second-round pick from Texas A&M ranks second on the team in sacks (4.5) and quarterback hits (8). He has also been a factor in pass coverage via his No. 11 ranking in this department via Pro Football Focus.

Buccaneers’ veteran wide receiver Mike Evans has been limited to only seven games this season, but has reached the end zone in each of the team’s last two outings—including the loss at Carolina in Week 16. In 22 career clashes with the Panthers, he’s totaled 123 receptions for 1,726 yards and 15 touchdowns.

