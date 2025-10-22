Panthers insider reveals what team should do at 2025 trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away. It’s Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET, to be exact. Following a 1-3 start which included ugly losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars (26-10) and New England Patriots (42-13), Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers have righted the ship.
The team now owns a 4-3 record after seven games, and the club is one victory away from matching last year’s win total. That’s hardly anything to boast about, however the Panthers are currently just one game behind the 5-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the improving NFC South.
Canales’s club is one of 12 teams in their conference that have a winning percentage of .500 or better. The last time the Panthers reached the playoffs and finished above .500 was back in 2017. The team has some weaknesses that could get better with a deal. For instance, while the team totaled six sacks in last week’s 13-6 victory over the Jets, they totaled only five QB traps in their first six outings of 2025.
Could the Panthers look to add a player before next week’s deadline? Veteran writer Joseph Person of The Athletic doesn’t believe that will happen, unless the price is very right.
The Panthers are riding the high of a three-game winning streak,” explained Person. “But general manager Dan Morgan isn’t going to trade away meaningful draft capital for a team that is not a Super Bowl contender. After starting the season with seven games against teams that failed to make the playoffs last season, the Panthers know their schedule is about to get a lot more challenging—starting this week against Buffalo.”
“The Panthers could use another edge rusher,” added Person, “after Pat Jones underwent season-ending back surgery. And a veteran such as Bradley Chubb could make sense, as long as Morgan is only parting with a Day 3 pick.”
Following Sunday’s clash with the Bills, Canales’s club heads to Green Bay to face the Packers. Carolina then plays five of its final eight games vs. its NFC South rivals, including a pair with the Buccaneers in Week 16 and Week 18. If rookie pass-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen continue to progress, swinging a deal for a veteran edge rusher may not be necessary for a team that suddenly looks very confident.
