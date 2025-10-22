PFF isn't inspired by Panthers’ win over Jets in latest power rankings
Things are certainly looking up for the Carolina Panthers, winners of three straight games for the first time since 2021, these days. Then again, not everyone might necessarily agree with that perspective.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus has his updated NFL power rankings. For the second straight week, there was no change at the top as the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top spot. There was also nothing different about the spot Dave Canales’s squad owned after Week 6. Once again, the Panthers can be found at No. 24.
“The Panthers have a winning record for the first time since Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season,” explained Vallentine, “after defeating the winless Jets, 13-6. It wasn’t pretty, and the Panthers did lose Bryce Young to an ankle injury, but the hope is that it’s not a significant injury and Young and the Panthers can build some momentum to really challenge for a wild-card spot.”
“Young’s connection with rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan,” added Valentine, “has been a huge boost, as McMillan’s 74.6 overall PFF grade is 22nd among receivers.”
Carolina’s third-year signal-caller is expected to miss this Sunday’s clash with the visiting Buffalo Bills. Veteran Andy Dalton, who took over in the fourth quarter last week in place of Young, started five games for Canales’s team in 2024.
While a seven-point victory over the only winless team in the league is far from scintillating, the Panthers have a different look to them these days. That’s because the Panthers have a rejuvenated ground game thanks to Rico Dowdle (and now a healthy Chuba Hubbard), and a defense that has allowed a mere 131 combined yards rushing the past three weeks.
Perhaps a surprising victory over Josh Allen and company on Sunday at Charlotte might earn the Panthers a little more attention, and a higher position in PFF’s rankings a week from now.
