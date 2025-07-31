Panthers LB gets advice from two of the best Carolina’s ever had
The Carolina Panthers’ defense did just about everything wrong this past season. Hence, general manager Dan Morgan has been determined to make things right. Via free agency and April’s draft, he’s added a nice mix of veterans with playoff experience, as well as some promising rookies with big-play potential.
One of the holdovers from this past season is linebacker Trevin Wallace. The second-year pick from the University of Kentucky played in 13 games and made eight starts as a rookie in 2024. He finished sixth on the team with 63 defensive stops, to go along with one sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He and free-agent addition Christian Rozeboom (Rams) figure to man the two inside linebacking spots this season.
Wallace has been mentioned as a possible breakout player for coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit this season. Carolina allowed the most total yards and rushing yards in the league this past year. Wallace spoke recently about his rapport with a pair of the franchise’s notable linebackers.
Panthers’ LB Trevin Wallace getting words of wisdom
Of course, Kuechly was a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his eight years in the NFL. He should eventually wind up with a bust in Canton, Ohio. After 10 seasons in Carolina, Thompson is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.
Along with free-agent pickups such as veteran defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton and safety Tre’von Moehrig, Morgan added four defenders in April’s draft in pass-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson. While Rozeboom did lead the Los Angeles Rams in tackles in 2024, Wallace could indeed be the spark that keys a defensive turnaround in Charlotte.
