NFL analyst doubles down on breakout player for Carolina Panthers in 2025
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a forgettable 2024 season when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Dave Canales’s club allowed 59 offensive touchdowns in 17 games. They gave up a whopping 534 points, the most-ever in a single season in league history. It was a busy offseason for general manager Dan Morgan, who added a lot of pieces to this side of the football over the last few months.
A week before the 2025 NFL draft, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network looked at all 32 teams and selected a player that “was most likely to step up” this year. He sang the praises of linebacker Trevin Wallace, and the 6’1”, 244-pound defender was the choice for the Panthers.
“The third-round pick from Kentucky,” explained Austin three months ago, “was thrust into a much larger role than expected after injuries sidelined Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell, starting eight games and logging 63 total tackles (2 for losses), two forced fumbles, and a sack. Wallace’s standout moment came in Week 5, when he racked up a career-high 15 tackles against the Bears, flashing the athleticism and motor that made him a top Combine performer…”
“With Carolina not pursuing a clear replacement this offseason, added Austin, “Wallace is poised to build on his early experience and take another step forward as a key starter in 2025.”
Those same words ring true in Austin’s updated evaluation as Wallace was Austin’s “breakout player” for the Panthers this upcoming season. Morgan picked eight players in late April, four on the defensive side of the ball. There’s edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and massive defensive tackle Cam Jackson. Hence, Morgan did not use the draft to select an inside linebacking prospect—and perhaps for a very good reason.
With the offseason additions of defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs), Bobby Brown III (Rams), and Jackson (5-Florida), along with a healthy Derrick Brown back on the field, life should be somewhat easier for Wallace and the inside linebacking corps this season. It will be very interesting to see how much of a breakout year the young defender is capable of.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Matt Rhule snubbed from list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Ohio State heavy hitter named rookie to watch for Panthers in 2025
Analyst misses mark identifying Panthers’ biggest remaining roster need
NFL exec tells ESPN Panthers vet Robert Hunt is ‘better than you think’