Panthers' WR Tetairoa McMillan drops in latest PFF rookie rankings

Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus has been ranking rookies all season. One of the best this season has been the eighth overall pick in April’s draft who is currently the Carolina Panthers’ leading receiver.

Former University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan has easily been the club’s top pass-catching option in 2025. He’s been targeted 116 times. That’s 56 more targets than 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette (60). A week ago, Gray had McMillan at the No. 4 spot on her list. That changed following the team’s 27-10 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks toward the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“McMillan's 46.2 PFF overall grade against the Seahawks in Week 17,” explained Gray, “was a far cry from his 85.3 mark in Week 16. He was targeted four times but brought in only one pass for five yards late in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-17. McMillan garnered the third-worst PFF receiving grade this week (47.5).”

The 22-year-old is still creeping toward a 1,000-yard season in his first NFL season,” added Gray. “McMillan now has 66 catches for 929 yards, ranking second among rookies in receiving yards. McMillan is a top-15 receiver in targets (114) and a top-10 receiver in touchdowns (10), first downs (51) and explosive plays (28).”

The young performer came into last week’s showdown having caught a combined 19 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns. After that one-catch, five-yard showing this past Sunday, it’s little wonder that McMillan’s ranking slipped from fourth to sixth. Still, it’s been a big year for the emerging wide receiver.

“McMillan has been excellent downfield this season,” stated Gray, “garnering a 93.0 PFF receiving grade on passes targeted 10 or more yards. But he’s been equally great within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, logging a matching 93.0 PFF receiving grade. McMillan has turned 47 short targets into 33 catches for 272 yards, 20 first downs and two touchdowns while averaging 5.79 yards per route run on those plays.”

McMillan and quarterback Bryce Young bear watching this Saturday afternoon in the showdown with the struggling Bucs. Tampa Bay’s pass defense ranks 26th in the league in terms of yards per game allowed, and Todd Bowles’s team has allowed 28 scores through the air.

