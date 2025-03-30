Panthers named potential trade partner for 2-time Super Bowl winner at cornerback
Follow the bouncing analysis.
Just over a week ago, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus assembled a list which show each NFL team’s top trade asset prior to the three-day event known as the 2025 NFL Draft, at storied Lambeau Field, no less.
When it came to the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, the choice was cornerback Jaylen Watson. The 2022 seventh-round selection actually has more postseason interceptions (2) than regular-season picks (1).
“The Chiefs are known for keeping their core starters in place, particularly on defense, but this offseason has been fraught with change. That includes at cornerback with the signing of Kristian Fulton, which might not leave a clear future for a player like Watson.
“Watson’s 2024 season was limited by a broken leg, but he was a standout cover man with a 71.6 PFF coverage grade. However, Kansas City has several other young cornerbacks, including Chamarri Conner—who is more of a slot option—Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson. All of Watson, Williams and Johnson will be 2026 free agents, but Watson would be the most valuable if traded.”
With this in mind, David Latham of Last Word on Sports mentioned three teams that could be possible trade destinations. Along with Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, there was Dave Canales’s club.
“The Carolina Panthers have the foundation for their rebuild in place on the offensive side of the ball. The defense, however, could use some work. While the biggest issues are on the defensive line, the secondary could still use another playmaker. Cornerback Jaycee Horn received a massive extension and Mike Jackson is back for another run, but those two weren’t enough to prevent the Panthers from having the NFL’s worst defense last year. Jaylen Watson won’t fix every issue with this defense, but a trade will give Carolina three reliable starters in the secondary.”
If Dan Morgan does indeed make a move for this three-year pro, the Panthers would obtain a performer that has appeared in 10 postseason games. Watson was a starter in Super Bowls LVII and LIX, and has a total of three takeaways in those 10 playoff contests. Meanwhile, Carolina finished 23rd in the league in passing yards allowed in 2024, and permitted an NFL-high 35 scores through the air.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Wild trade proposal sends another No. 1 overall pick to Panthers
Carolina Panthers predicted to land another big upgrade at safety
Panthers could draft next Micah Parsons, and it’s not Abdul Carter
ESPN: Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams most interested in top-10 EDGE