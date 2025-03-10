NFL free agency: Carolina Panthers retain crucial piece for secondary
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this past season, and a big reason for that was their absolutely brutal secondary.
Well, they have paid special attention to their defensive backfield at the start of free agency, signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a massive extension and adding safety Tre'von Moehrig.
Now, the Panthers have retained another key player, re-signing cornerback Mike Jackson on a two-year, $14.5 million deal, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Jackson had an impressive year in 2024, racking up 76 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 17 passes defended. He also registered a solid 68.1 coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus.
Carolina acquired the 28-year-old in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last August, and it proved to be a very shrewd move by the Panthers.
Jackson, who played his collegiate football at the University of Miami, was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. However, he was waived before the start of the regular season and signed with the Detroit Lions.
The Birmingham, Al. native has certainly been pretty well traveled thus far in his professional career, as he also spent a year with the New England Patriots in 2020.
However, Jackson did not become a full-time starter until his second season with the Seahawks in 2022, when he recorded 75 tackles, a pick and 12 passes defended.
The good news is that he certainly seems to have found a home in Carolina.
We'll see if the Panthers keep rectifying their secondary in the coming weeks.
