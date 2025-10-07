Dave Canales’ Panthers showed their 'grittiness' in comeback win over Dolphins
In Week 5 of this wild and wacky 2025 NFL season, six teams rallied from double-digit deficits to pull out victories. That included the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte. Down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Miami Dolphins, running back Rico Dowdle stole the show and quarterback Bryce Young shook off a pair of first-half turnovers to lead the club to a thrilling 27-24 victory.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com had this analysis following the Panthers’ three-point win, and lauded Canales’s club for its “grittiness in fighting back, twice.”
“Ejiro Evero’s defense was put in a tough spot early after the Bryce Young turnovers,” explained Patra, “Credit the crew for not mailing it in. The Panthers' defense continually pushed the pocket, making life difficult on Tua Tagovailoa. A once porous run defense dominated. Carolina generated nine tackles for loss and three sacks. The Panthers might not have forced a turnover, but the three-and-outs were massive as Carolina overcame its early deficit.”
Miami’s offense scored just one touchdown and generated only 103 yards of total offense in the second half, which was also key to Carolina’s comeback triumph.
“Across the board, added Patra, “Dave Canales’s team didn’t give up. Struggling second-year receiver Xavier Legette made a great diving score for the club’s first touchdown. Young turned things around late. After giving up a long Dolphins TD, Carolina could have packed it in, but refused. If the Panthers can cut down on the self-inflicted errors, there is still time to turn around the year in the NFC South.”
Speaking of the division, while the Atlanta Falcons were busy getting some rest in Week 5, the Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints all came up with victories. More importantly for Canales’s team, it has a big opportunity to reach the .500 mark this Sunday when the Panthers host the feisty Dallas Cowboys.
