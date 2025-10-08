Veteran A'Shawn Robinson has been big for Panthers' improving defensive front
A year ago, the Carolina Panthers owned the worst defense in the league. From allowing the most total yards and most rushing yards in the NFL to aiding team that allowed a league-record 534 points. Losing 2023 Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown in Week 1 was a huge blow, and one veteran offseason addition up front was a disappointment in his first season with the franchise.
In 2024, the Panthers inked well-traveled A’Shawn Robinson to a three-year contract. While he finished third on the team with 80 tackles and tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks, he was Pro Football Focus’ 77th-ranked interior defender with a 54.6 grade—tied for the lowest mark in his career.
It’s been a different story for the for the one-time University of Alabama standout, a key to Carolina’s defensive improvement this season to date. Robinson is sixth on the club with 18 stops, has one sacks, and is PFF’s 13th-ranked interior defender. After five weeks, the Panthers are ranked 12th in the league in fewest total yards per game allowed, and a respectable 14th vs. the run.
On Sunday vs. the visiting Dolphins, Robinson finished with three total tackles (2 for losses) and a sack of Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. After totaling just a pair of QB traps in their first four outings, the Panthers finished with three sacks in Sunday’s 27-24 comeback victory.
Last week, Panthers’ defensive line coach Todd Wash said this of the 10-year veteran (via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer). “When things get a little hairy on Sundays, he’s kind of the calming factor in our group.”
“He really tries to help the younger guys with how they prepare, and more importantly, how they prepare their bodies,” added Wash. “A’Shawn is very big into that stuff: nutrition and all that stuff that he does to play this long at that level. He’s a great leader in our room all the way across the board.”
After giving up exactly 200 yards rushing in the Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson and company have allowed 84.0 yards per game on the ground over the last four games. Things appear to be trending upwards at least on this side of the ball for Dave Canales’s club, which gave up a season-low 248 total yards in Sunday’s victory.
