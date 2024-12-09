Panthers PFF grades: Adam Thielen dominates Week 14 marks for Carolina
The Carolina Panthers suffered their third consecutive one-score loss on Sunday. They fell to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 22-16, but there were some standouts (and disasters) on both sides of the ball. Here's how PFF graded some of the most notable players from Sunday.
Adam Thielen dominates PFF ranks
If it felt like Adam Thielen was always open and always making catches, it's because he arguably was. He was really the only reliable target on offense all day, and he earned a team-high 88.2 for his performance. He also earned a 70 for his run-blocking performance.
Mike Jackson was lockdown
At times much-maligned, cornerback Mike Jackson played very well on Sunday. The cornerback led the defense with a 68.9 individual grade. His coverage grade of 68.1 led the way and he was only targeted four times all day.
Bryce Young comes up in the middle of the road
For the last few weeks, Bryce Young has dominated on the field and in PFF grades. Neither was exactly true on Sunday. He was the offense's eight-highest graded player at 63.4. He threw an interception which hurt, but he recorded a 65.8 in the passing game.
Xavier Legette has terrible outing
Though not the worst of all offensive players, Xavier Legette had a pretty dismal outing. The rookie wide receiver of course dropped what would have been the game-winning touchdown, but his overall 52 grade tells the story (and that grade might be generous). He struggled with drops all day, but his separation was good.
