Panthers projected to sign key Chiefs defender in 2025 NFL free agency
With long-time Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson likely on his way out of Carolina, the Panthers need to find another defender with strengths like Thompson. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton could be just the man that the Panthers need.
Although Bolton has had his fair share of injuries, the 24-year-old is a key playmaker for the Chiefs. Bolton suffered a sprained ankle and a dislocated wrist in the 2023 season, which caused him to miss seven games total. However, he came back for the Chiefs' playoff run and was unstoppable. The linebacker had 13 tackles in Super Bowl 58, which was a game-high.
Bolton is key in stopping the run game but can also impact the passing game. He has a natural playmaking ability and provides valuable coverage in defending. The Panthers must find a suitable replacement for Thompson, who has been influential on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Dallas Robinson at Pro Football Network, Bolton could be the answer for the Panthers.
"The Panthers’ most pressing 2025 concern will be finding a long-term quarterback. But Carolina also has questions on defense, where longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson heading for free agency (or could conceivably retire)."
In the 2024 season, Bolton has made 69 total tackles, 47 of those being solo tackles. He has also recorded one sack. The Chiefs face the Panthers this upcoming weekend, which will be an interesting matchup and and opportunity for Bolton to try and impress the Panthers' coaching staff.
