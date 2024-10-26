All Panthers

Panthers announce a plethora of roster moves going into Week 8 matchup with Broncos

Carolina general manager Dan Morgan put in another very busy Saturday at the office.

Tim Weaver

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 08: Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer (16) calls a play during a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on August 8, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 08: Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer (16) calls a play during a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on August 8, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. / (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
In this story:

For the second Saturday in a row the Carolina Panthers have made a ton of roster moves and designations in preparation for the next day's matchup. Tomorrow they'll be on the road facing the Denver Broncos in a late afternoon game, and their roster is nowhere near 100% healthy. Nearly two-dozen players were listed on this week's injury report, so the front office had a lot of work to do in order to get ready for game day.

Here is a quick review of all the moves the Panthers just announced going into tomorrow's matchup with the Broncos.

Panthers Week 8 roster moves

- QB Jack Plummer elevated from practice squad

- CB Caleb Farley elevated from practice squad

- RB Jonathon Brooks downgraded to out

- DT Jaden Crumedy downgraded to out

- S Sam Franklin Jr. activated from injuerd reserve

- S Russ Yeast signed from practice squad to active roster

- S Nick Scott placed on injured reserve

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern time. Keep it tuned here for previews, highlights, analysis and more after the game.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Diontae Johnson on persistent rumors as trade deadline approaches

NFL trade deadline: Panthers could move on from $20 million DL

NFL insider says Panthers getting calls about more than one WR

Geno Smith offers advice to Bryce Young amid tumultuous start

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER