Panthers announce a plethora of roster moves going into Week 8 matchup with Broncos
For the second Saturday in a row the Carolina Panthers have made a ton of roster moves and designations in preparation for the next day's matchup. Tomorrow they'll be on the road facing the Denver Broncos in a late afternoon game, and their roster is nowhere near 100% healthy. Nearly two-dozen players were listed on this week's injury report, so the front office had a lot of work to do in order to get ready for game day.
Here is a quick review of all the moves the Panthers just announced going into tomorrow's matchup with the Broncos.
Panthers Week 8 roster moves
- QB Jack Plummer elevated from practice squad
- CB Caleb Farley elevated from practice squad
- RB Jonathon Brooks downgraded to out
- DT Jaden Crumedy downgraded to out
- S Sam Franklin Jr. activated from injuerd reserve
- S Russ Yeast signed from practice squad to active roster
- S Nick Scott placed on injured reserve
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern time. Keep it tuned here for previews, highlights, analysis and more after the game.
