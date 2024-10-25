Diontae Johnson comments on persistent rumors as NFL trade deadline approaches
The NFL trade deadline is still two weeks away, but we have already seen several big-name wide receivers get moved to new teams. The most-recent deal sent DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans to the Chiefs, in addition to DaVante Adams going from the Raiders to the Jets. Other high-end receivers who are rumored to be on the trade block include Tee Higgins, Cooper Kupp and Diontae Johnson.
That last name is of course the most-critical for the Carolina Panthers, who would be foolish to be anything but sellers at the trade deadline. However, Johnson is a commodity that's been rare for this franchise: a true number one wide receiver. That means there's a good case to keep him, even if the Panthers aren't going anywhere this year. Johnson as asked about the persistent trade rumors in the locker room yesterday. Here's what he shared.
Diontae Johnson on trade rumors
Johnson says he wants to be here when he's asked directly, but he's also been the most vocal critic of what's been going on around the franchise this year. After the team's Week 2 loss under Bryce Young Johnson criticized the team's playcalling and lack of deep shot calls.
After their most recent defeat Johnson said that he can't play every position or make every play. That rings pretty sour especially considering Johnson made an error that resulted in a huge turnover himself. Actions speak louder than words, after all - if the Panthers think he doesn't want to be here - despite what he says - then that's one more reason to listen to trade calls.
