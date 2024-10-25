Geno Smith offers advice to Bryce Young amid tumultuous start to Panthers career
Bryce Young is back as the starter for the Carolina Panthers. An injury to Andy Dalton reopened his path to the starting role. It is a difficult matchup but it may be his last chance to convince the Panthers to keep him, either this season or in the offseason. Geno Smith, who was once a journeyman top prospect who didn't make it with his first team, offered some advice to the young quarterback.
Geno Smith sends advice Bryce Young's way ahead of return to lineup
Geno Smith was drafted by the New York Jets. A few years ago, with the help of Dave Canales, now-Panthers head coach, he resurrected his career on his fourth team. Young would prefer not to go down that route, but there's a distinct possibility he does.
"Cut it loose! Have no regrets. The thing about getting opportunities is you don't know when the next one's going to come. When you got your opportunity, you gotta grab the bull by the horns and take it and run with it."- Geno Smith
Smith said that Young is a quarterback who has done so many big things during his overall football career. He believes Young should be confident and ready for this moment. He advised the Panthers quarterback to hit the preparation this week hard and to go after it on Sunday.
The Panthers, though they may have privately made their decisions on whether or not Young is the future, would likely prefer not to see Young go down Smith's path. They spent an unprecedented amount of capital on Young, so to see that he can play for another team would be a brutal turn of events.
