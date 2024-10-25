NFL insider says Panthers are getting calls about more than one wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers have more pieces to deal than any other team going into the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Who they trade and who they keep remains to be seen, but Carolina does have a legitimate chance to stockpile a goldmine of 2025 and 2026 draft picks, depending on how things go over the next couple of weeks before the deadline.
According to Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated, the Panthers are getting calls not just about their top wide receiver Diontae Johnson, but depth receivers Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo, as well.
SI on interest in Panthers WRs
"It wouldn’t be much of a surprise at all to see Carolina try to do right by Thielen in the twilight of his career (age 34), though with Johnson and Mingo also eliciting calls, it’s fair to say they’ll have to be careful about stripping the position down to the point where they’re non-functional."
There is a risk of stripping this position group too bare. However, there are a couple of young wideouts who deserve more playing time and targets further down the depth chart, and trading some receivers could help unlock snaps for them. At the top of the list is undrafted receiver Jalen Coker, who Steve Smith called the best route runner in the class of 2024. Matt Landers might also be worth a look from the practice squad.
Whatever else the Panthers decide to do with Johnson/Thielen/Mingo, the writing is on the wall regarding the future of this position group. Xavier Legette should project as this team's long-term WR1, and clearing the decks to give him room to take off is also worth factoring in as the deadline approaches.
